NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

Comcast Trading Down 0.9 %

Comcast stock opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.