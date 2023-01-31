NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $482.95 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $574.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

