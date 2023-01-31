Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 427,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

Shares of NMM traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,286. The company has a market capitalization of $808.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $322.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 52.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

