Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0625 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $8,097.87 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00226094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00098017 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00058414 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000441 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,347,973 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

