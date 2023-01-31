NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NWG. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 380 ($4.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.71) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.69) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($4.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 344.29 ($4.25).

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NWG stock opened at GBX 306.90 ($3.79) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.68 billion and a PE ratio of 1,135.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 273.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 254.67. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.60 ($3.82).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

