National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Short Interest Update

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 63,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,986,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in National Beverage by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after buying an additional 36,366 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Beverage by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 36,093 shares during the period. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 228,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,177. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. National Beverage had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

