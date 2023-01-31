National Bankshares (NKSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 million. On average, analysts expect National Bankshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

NKSH opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

National Bankshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous None dividend of $0.55.

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National Bankshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in National Bankshares by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in National Bankshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Further Reading

