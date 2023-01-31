National Bankshares Increases Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.50.

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 0.2 %

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$37.05 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$33.24 and a twelve month high of C$41.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89.

Canadian Utilities Increases Dividend

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 80.93%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

