Nano Achieves Market Capitalization of $108.78 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Nano has a market cap of $108.78 million and $8.02 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00003572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,852.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.08 or 0.00407302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.04 or 0.00770321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00093476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.00575033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00185399 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

