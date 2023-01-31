MUSE ENT NFT Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.24 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $260.90 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00401603 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000123 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.95 or 0.28189555 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00591627 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00810052 USD and is up 20.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $284.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

