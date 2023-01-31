MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up about 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $124,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in MSCI by 3.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in MSCI by 1.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $514.95 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $564.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $491.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.68.

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.70.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

