Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 141 ($1.74) on Friday. Motorpoint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 138.70 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 321 ($3.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.17 million and a PE ratio of 1,566.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 148.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.51.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

