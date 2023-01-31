Morgan Stanley Trims Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Target Price to $13.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VLY. Raymond James dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.43.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 193,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Stories

