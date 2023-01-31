Morgan Stanley Trims Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Target Price to $50.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.47.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.46) by $0.37. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,253.81% and a negative return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,478.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,478.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,677. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

