Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 170,304 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.2 %

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.96. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

