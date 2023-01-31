Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 150 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

AMETEK Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $142.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $147.01.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

