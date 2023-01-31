Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,786 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 17.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Electric Trading Down 2.9 %
GE stock opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2,694.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.
