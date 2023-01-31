Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $176.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.93.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.