Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 43,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 28,708 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Featured Articles

