Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $67.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.93.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.