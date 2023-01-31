Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

Fortinet Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

