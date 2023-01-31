Moonbeam Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $245.11 million and $8.33 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00085510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00057555 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025039 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 556,875,527 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

