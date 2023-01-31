Monument Capital Management Sells 7,172 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLX stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $24.27.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 36.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

