Monument Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Shares of PAYX opened at $114.69 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.31.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

