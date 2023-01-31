Monument Capital Management Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,493 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $172.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

