Monument Capital Management Invests $378,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $201.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.69 and a 200 day moving average of $199.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $240.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.