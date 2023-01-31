Monument Capital Management Invests $245,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2 %

About Republic Services

Shares of RSG stock opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.71 and a 200-day moving average of $135.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.