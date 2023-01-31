Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEG. Bank of America raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MEG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.59. 153,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $57.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $1,253,495.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 901,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,517,686.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $639,395.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 948,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,816,772.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $1,253,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 901,835 shares in the company, valued at $47,517,686.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,950 shares of company stock worth $4,320,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

