Mobiv Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:MOBVU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 31st

Mobiv Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MOBVU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 31st. Mobiv Acquisition had issued 8,700,000 shares in its IPO on August 4th. The total size of the offering was $87,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Mobiv Acquisition Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MOBVU stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Mobiv Acquisition has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24.

Institutional Trading of Mobiv Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,868,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Mobiv Acquisition Company Profile

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in Asia and Europe. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

