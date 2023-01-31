Mizuho Increases Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $42.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MBLY. Cowen initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.44.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $36.12 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

