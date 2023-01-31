MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, Raymond James lowered MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
MiX Telematics Price Performance
Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.15. 210,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.96 million, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $48,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,259,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,941.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,957,920 shares of company stock worth $583,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
