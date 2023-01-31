MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.15. 210,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.96 million, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76.

Insider Activity

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.94 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $48,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,259,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,941.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,957,920 shares of company stock worth $583,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

