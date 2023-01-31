Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 201.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 195.40 ($2.41).

MAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 213 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dave Coplin bought 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £4,208.12 ($5,197.13). Insiders have bought 3,449 shares of company stock worth $462,031 over the last ninety days.

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 0.8 %

About Mitchells & Butlers

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 167.80 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 8,320.00. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 268.37 ($3.31). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

