Michael C. Dennison Sells 7,500 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $4.70 on Tuesday, hitting $118.09. 216,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,701. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $136.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day moving average is $94.92.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $409.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Fox Factory by 63.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXF. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

