Michael C. Dennison Sells 7,500 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Fox Factory Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $4.70 on Tuesday, hitting $118.09. 216,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,701. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $136.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day moving average is $94.92.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $409.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXF. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
