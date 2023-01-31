MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MGM China from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

