Meritage Homes (MTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Meritage Homes to post earnings of $7.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 3.0 %

MTH stock opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.52. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

About Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

