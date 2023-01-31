MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,854 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $48,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,161.80 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,275.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $940.84 and a 200-day moving average of $905.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 216.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.