MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial downgraded MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.86.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Stock Down 3.7 %

MEIP opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.93. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 115.15% and a negative net margin of 98.17%. Equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.