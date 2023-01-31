Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Trading Down 2.4%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 44,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 22,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, Raymond James raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

