McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.48.

NYSE MCD traded down $6.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $264.27. 2,429,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,618. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $193.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

