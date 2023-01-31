McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MKC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MKC opened at $74.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average is $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.91%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,179,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.