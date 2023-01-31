Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 256.4% during the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 7.8% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Page Arthur B grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 12,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

MDT stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.89. 995,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

