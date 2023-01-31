Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $197.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $171.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.72. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

