MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Stock Performance

NYSE HZO traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $29.66. 882,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,514. The firm has a market cap of $647.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in MarineMax by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.