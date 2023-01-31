Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.35. 2,009,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,282. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.66.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

