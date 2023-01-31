Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 4.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

ADP stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.31. The company had a trading volume of 606,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.37 and a 200 day moving average of $241.83. The company has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

