ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.61-1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MAN opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $115.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Northcoast Research cut ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 83,737 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,247,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.