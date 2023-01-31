Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Manitex International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Manitex International Stock Down 0.5 %
MNTX opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Manitex International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,482,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 36,280 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 0.8% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 977,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 18.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 172,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Manitex International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manitex International Company Profile
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
