Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,521. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

