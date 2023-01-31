Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Chevron by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVX traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,610,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,534. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $129.33 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.91. The stock has a market cap of $334.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

