MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.
MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83.
MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.88 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stephens increased their target price on MainStreet Bancshares from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
About MainStreet Bancshares
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
Featured Stories
