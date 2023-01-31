MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.88 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on MainStreet Bancshares from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Stories

